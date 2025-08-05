Outdoor piano concert set for Smith Rock

Lovers of hiking, painting, piano and Smith Rock State Park will soon have the opportunity to experience all three on Aug. 17.

Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer will play piano that can be heard through wireless headphones distributed to the audience while artist Karen Eland creates a live painting inspired by the scenery and the music at two shows, one at 4:30 p.m. and a second at 6:30 p.m.

“It’ll be nice and intimate,” Dreyer said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to either sit and listen to the music or stroll over the trails with wireless headphones on for up to a third of a mile. According to Dreyer, only 50 people will be able to listen to the music at one time.

Dreyer is classically trained and has been playing the piano since she was 7. She has done similar events at different parks, but this is her second time playing in the rugged terrain of Smith Rock.

“Central Oregon has so many beautiful, stunning locations,” Dreyer said. “So it’s just so exciting to explore all of them.”

Tickets are starting at $20. For more information: https://pauladreyer.com/tickets