Construction begins on downtown arts center

(from right to left) Josie Powell, Brad Rafish, Terri-Dill Simpson, Beth Hanson, Mel Archer, Dominic Szavich and John Ayward start construction for the art center. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman).

Construction has started for the Dry Canyon Arts Association’s gallery and classroom space.

The space is located in the Rogers & Lynch Building at the corner of SW 6th and Deschutes Ave. in downtown Redmond. The 20,000-square-foot historic building dates back to 1917. According to board member Beth Hanson, the building will house both the arts center and a spa next door.

“It’s been a dream since 2004,” Hanson said. “But now it’s going to become a reality.”

DCAA announced the community art center back in May. The organization is funded through a combination of public grants, private foundations, individual donations and corporate sponsorships. Membership fees, program fees and commission on art sales will contribute to the revenue needed to support the new center, which have both gallery and studio spaces.

The center is expected to open its doors on Nov. 7, in time for November’s First Friday Art Walk.