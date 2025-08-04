New development set to rise in Southwest Redmond

Farther along homes during the phase one construction of the Feather Ridge community. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman).

The side yard from some of the properties. The neighbor's windows don't face in so it is a private area. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman).

The inside layout of the downstairs of one of the two story properties. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman).

Construction is underway on a new development of 198 homes that will be smaller — and cheaper — then most on the market in Redmond.

“The homes are a brand new product for us and they are perfect for people looking for their first home, people downsizing, or investors,” said Brooke Welter vice president of sale and marketing for MonteVista Homes a Bend-based company behind the development.

Called Feather Ridge, the multi-stage development is located in Southwest Redmond, south of Obsidian and between SW49th and 42nd streets.

Homes at Feather Ridge will range from 880-square-feet in size up to 1,415-square feet in both one and two-story layouts. They will be 85 single-family homes and 113 duplexes, but have no shared walls except for a storage space and garage. Each home will have a sideyard.

“The way we designed these was so that there are no windows on the neighbor’s house, so you have full privacy in the side yard,” said Brooke Welter, vice president of sales and marketing

The neighborhood will have access to parks and trails. Currently, Welter said six homes have been built and sold, with six others built and on the market and 25 more set to follow.

For those interested in the opportunity to see the neighborhood, an open house is set from 3-5 pm. on Saturday, Aug. 16. There will be the opportunity to check out the model homes and celebrate with appetizers, shaved ice and outdoor games.