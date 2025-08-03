Bright Side Column: ‘Hot’ ladies inspire all of us

August is supposed to be a hot month.

We always talk about the weather but my story is about “hot” — but its not the weather kind of “hot” we will be reading and talking about today.

I have done lots of traveling in my day, and met some of the neatest, most wonderful people all over the world. My story is about some of these people, some of whom have physical handicaps that impede their life.

One young lady I call every day — speak to her answering machine, about 5 seconds. She is totally bedridden with a rare disease. She loves watching her movies everyday. I admire her and her mother— neither ever complains — are good people. They have been to my home and mom does everything for her when they come over for dinner.

Recently I met two wonderful ladies from two different states who came to Redmond to go hiking. Every year they travel from their cities and fly to Redmond and meet at the airport. These two women (60s or younger) are both blind. They have their best four-legged friends with them. Their golden retrievers sat on the floor at the airport watching their owners with the most love while their owners talked and laughed. No sadness, no pity. Just happy. I enjoyed sitting near them and watching the with their positive attitudes. It felt so good being with them.

I also know a young lady who does not live in Oregon and had a major stroke at the age or 40. I know her parents — great family and they were with her all the time. She is doing great. She will be moving into her own place soon. No one in her family ever gave up and she kept moving and moving because of her family’s love.

Another friend I met here where I live in Eagle Crest. Intelligent, beautiful, great personality. She has done so much for all of us, never given up on herself. At the age of 16, she lost her leg. She has worked hard as a teacher all her life. I know the children loved her and respected her. One thing about children — they would come right out and ask her how she lost her leg.

I have so many more stories about people who are “hot” and overcome a handicap that everyone can see.

I will say this about me: If I complain about the heat, I work real hard to remember just these few people did not concentrate on the “heat.” They concentrated to help themselves, knowing they may never see again, not walk again and so much more.

And with all these people I know — they are hot! They have positive attitudes and are accepting of their handicaps. And I am so thankful to be their friend.

— Betty Kelly lives in Eagle Crest. She grew up — a long time ago — on a ranch in Oregon.