Free family fun Tuesday in Redmond at National Night Out

Kids high-five Smoky the Bear during the 2024 National Night Out. (Courtesy of City of Redmond).

The Redmond community will have the opportunity to hang out with the Redmond Police Department from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 5 for the annual National Night Out.

Residents can attend the free event at Centennial Park and enjoy all the activities, including a live performance by Precious Byrd, a free barbecue and snow cones and lots of games for children.

“(It’s) an opportunity for the community to meet and greet the Redmond Police Department,” said Jesse Petersen of Redmond Police Department. ” It’s also an opportunity for us to build and maintain relationships with both the community and businesses and partners.”

Kids have the opportunity to participate in many activities. From face painting to dunking-a-cop in a water tank, kids can see K-9 demos or enjoy a bouncy house and the many booths that the RPD has. There will be a donut-eating contest and emergency service vehicles on display. The splash pad will also stay open until 8 p.m. so kids can run through the water.

“Everything there is free,” Petersen said. “It’s just an opportunity to talk to us while also learning about crime prevention awareness.”

The Redmond Police Department has had this event going on for eight years. Police Departments across the United States host the national event on the first Tuesday of every August. Built around promoting a positive police-community partnership, the event started nationally in 1984. Now, after 42 years, over 38 million people and over 17,000 neighborhoods participate, including 77 cities in Oregon.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get to spend time with us in a good positive environment, to see all the functions that we do and to see all the equipment that we have,” Peterson said. “And to be able to meet other community partners to talk about crime prevention awareness.”