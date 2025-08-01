Fore a good cause: Golf tourney supports Jericho Road

Jericho Road of Redmond will host its 9th annual Benefit Golf Tournament at Eagle Crest Ridge Course on Saturday, Aug. 9. Registration and a breakfast will start at 7 a.m. and at 8:30 a.m. the first golfers will tee off. The deadline to register for the tournament is Aug. 4.

Centered around helping homeless families with children, Jericho Road of Redmond is a nonprofit that helps families, seniors, disabled, veterans and lower income individuals in Redmond. Their mission is to provide consistent and tangible support for the homeless and those in need.

Don Senecal of Jericho Road said the annual tournament is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit and helps the organization have stable funding year-round.

“It is the single and most important fundraiser that we do to help sustain the organization and cover a lot of the costs for purchasing food and supplies and the things that we need to keep our programs operational,” said Senecal.

The four-person team scramble will have both an open division and a women’s division. The cost is $175 per person and $700 for a four-person registration. All proceeds go to the Jericho Road Program.

After the golf tournament, Jericho Road will have a silent action and raffle items. Some of these winning items include a two night stay and round of golf for two at Brasada Ranch, wine tastings, Mt Bachelor and High Desert Museum passes and a flyover of Central Oregon. The silent auction bidding will close at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, contact Mike Bessonette at mebessonette@bendbroadband.com.