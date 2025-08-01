Fitch: Transportation solution must be reached in special session

It is, of course, essential to have safe, reliable transportation systems. Maintaining and expanding our transportation infrastructure is the foundation of our economy, emergency services, neighborhood safety, and daily life.

Redmond is doing its part to keep the local streets smooth, clean, and safe. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and our state-maintained roads and highways. We have seen Highway 97 steadily deteriorate and we have seen the use of Highway 126 increase to point that intersection safety improvements must occur. Investments in Highway 126 and Highway 97 must be made to preserve the health and prosperity of not only our community but all of Central Oregon.

In Salem, both the legislature and the leadership at the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) must initiate reforms and a greater sense of urgency at ODOT to address the problems in our state transportation system and ODOT itself.

Without action, our highways in Central Oregon will continue to be safety liabilities and the weakest links in our transportation system. Oregon’s legislature needs to act as leaders and take action to ensure our state roads are plowed in the winter and repaired where necessary. The current financial proposal for the special session addresses ODOT’s budgetary failure regarding maintenance but also proposes 50% of the new revenue be shared with cities and counties for critical operations and maintenance. That means every vehicle owner will see a return on investment in the form of improved local roads and services.

Roads and highways go unnoticed until they fail. They are being noticed now! Serious accidents including injuries and fatalities will occur if our roads are not maintained properly. It’s time to bring forward the resources needed to actually support local economies and improve road safety for Central Oregonians.

— Ed Fitch is the mayor of Redmond.