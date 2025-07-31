Pet of the Week: Cinder

This week’s pet of the week is Cinder.

Cinder is a sweet, two-month-old kitten. He and his siblings were in a foster home and have gotten lots of love and attention since they were just a few weeks old. He has turned into a healthy, happy, playful and curious kitten. He’s now ready for adoption and will be a great addition to one lucky family.

We have quite a few kittens available and ready to find homes at this time. If you would like to meet Cinder, visit Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.