Redmond event calendar July 31-Aug. 6

Music On The Green is on Wednesday at American Legion Park in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

Kolby Knickerbocker will perform on Thursday at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/31

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

Living Well with Diabetes: Take charge of your health with this 6-week workshop for adults 60+ living with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; councilonaging.org or 541-548-6325.

Live at the Vineyard — Kolby Knickerbocker: The Americana singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Friday 8/1

Coffee Clatter – St. Charles Foundation: Each week, a different local business hosts this vibrant event, offering the blend of business showcase paired with networking and relationship-building opportunities; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Testimony Wine Bar, 307 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

FIRST STOP Friday: Start your First Friday at the Redmond Senior Center, there will be appetizers and drinks while enjoying music and art vendors; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

First Friday Art Walk: Look for the orange flags to find art, wood wares, jewelry, metal work and more during Redmond’s First Friday Art Walk.; 5-8 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 6th Street, Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.

Live at the Vineyard — Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan: The country singer-songwriter will play rock, pop and blues; 6-9 p.m.; $30, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Shakespeare — “As You Like It”: AA classic romantic comedy, with a modern day twist, performed on the vineyard lawn, seating under shade sails and misters; 6 p.m.; $25; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

Kurt Van Meter: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Saturday 8/2

Central Oregon Stamp Club Monthly Meeting: The stamp club will meet for its monthly meeting; 10 a.m.-noon; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; centraloregonstampclub.org or 559-860-9998.

Anchors & Ink — The History and Legacy of Maritime Tattoos: Explore the history and symbolism of American Traditional maritime tattoos; 10-11 a.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns: The band will perform John Denver songs and others; 6-9 p.m.; $30, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Kristi Kinsey Band: The classic rock, blues and funk band will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Jazz Folks Quartet: The jazz quartet will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite #100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Sunday 8/3

Live Tom Petty Music, Somatic Movement & Dreamstate Sound Bath: An afternoon of uplifting Tom Petty music, gentle somatic movement and a relaxing sound bath; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $20.52; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; soundshala.com.

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

Monday 8/4

Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, conference room 210, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

A Tribute to Bracero Workers in Central Oregon: Join the Latino Community Association, the Deschutes County Historical Society, and the Deschutes Public Library at the Redmond Library to celebrate Bracero Program Day.; 4-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Tuesday 8/5

Speed Networking for Business Professionals: 30 minutes of speed networking followed by casual conversation; 4-5:30 p.m.; Beyond the Vine, 427 SW Eighth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.

National Night Out: Free community event with Redmond Police Department featuring music, kids games, donut eating contest and more; 6-8 p.m.; Centennial Park, Redmond; www.redmondoregon.gov/nationalnightout.

Wednesday 8/6

Redmond Senior Center Meet and Greet: Learn about the ins and outs of the Redmond Senior Center.; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Music On The Green: Local bands will perform with local food, drinks, desserts available as well as craft vendors; 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.

Author Karen Spears Zacharias: Hear from the author about her latest book, “The Devil’s Pulpit;” 6-7 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.