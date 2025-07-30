Redmond event calendar July 31-Aug. 6
Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Thursday 7/31
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Living Well with Diabetes: Take charge of your health with this 6-week workshop for adults 60+ living with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; councilonaging.org or 541-548-6325.
Live at the Vineyard — Kolby Knickerbocker: The Americana singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Friday 8/1
Coffee Clatter – St. Charles Foundation: Each week, a different local business hosts this vibrant event, offering the blend of business showcase paired with networking and relationship-building opportunities; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Testimony Wine Bar, 307 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
FIRST STOP Friday: Start your First Friday at the Redmond Senior Center, there will be appetizers and drinks while enjoying music and art vendors; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.
Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.
First Friday Art Walk: Look for the orange flags to find art, wood wares, jewelry, metal work and more during Redmond’s First Friday Art Walk.; 5-8 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 6th Street, Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Live at the Vineyard — Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan: The country singer-songwriter will play rock, pop and blues; 6-9 p.m.; $30, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Shakespeare — “As You Like It”: AA classic romantic comedy, with a modern day twist, performed on the vineyard lawn, seating under shade sails and misters; 6 p.m.; $25; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Kurt Van Meter: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.
Saturday 8/2
Central Oregon Stamp Club Monthly Meeting: The stamp club will meet for its monthly meeting; 10 a.m.-noon; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; centraloregonstampclub.org or 559-860-9998.
Anchors & Ink — The History and Legacy of Maritime Tattoos: Explore the history and symbolism of American Traditional maritime tattoos; 10-11 a.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns: The band will perform John Denver songs and others; 6-9 p.m.; $30, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Kristi Kinsey Band: The classic rock, blues and funk band will perform; 6:30 p.m.free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.
Jazz Folks Quartet: The jazz quartet will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite #100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.
Sunday 8/3
Live Tom Petty Music, Somatic Movement & Dreamstate Sound Bath: An afternoon of uplifting Tom Petty music, gentle somatic movement and a relaxing sound bath; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $20.52; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; soundshala.com.
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 8/4
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, conference room 210, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
A Tribute to Bracero Workers in Central Oregon: Join the Latino Community Association, the Deschutes County Historical Society, and the Deschutes Public Library at the Redmond Library to celebrate Bracero Program Day.; 4-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.
Tuesday 8/5
Speed Networking for Business Professionals: 30 minutes of speed networking followed by casual conversation; 4-5:30 p.m.; Beyond the Vine, 427 SW Eighth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
National Night Out: Free community event with Redmond Police Department featuring music, kids games, donut eating contest and more; 6-8 p.m.; Centennial Park, Redmond; www.redmondoregon.gov/nationalnightout.
Wednesday 8/6
Redmond Senior Center Meet and Greet: Learn about the ins and outs of the Redmond Senior Center.; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.
Music On The Green: Local bands will perform with local food, drinks, desserts available as well as craft vendors; 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Author Karen Spears Zacharias: Hear from the author about her latest book, “The Devil’s Pulpit;” 6-7 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.