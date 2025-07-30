July 31 Redmond police log

Monday, July 21

5:22 p.m. 1800 Block SW Canal Blvd. Daniel Leihuakona Henandez, 65, Redmond. Charges: Assault IV — simple misdemeanor.

Tuesday, July 22

2:23 p.m. 244 SW Rimrock Way. Aron Cabrera-Rodriguez, 35, Redmond. Charges: Reckless endangering, disorderly conduct II and menacing.

3:52 p.m. 631 W. Antler Ave. Dustin Leroy Hager, 43, Redmond. Charges: Probation/parole violation — felony.

9:29 p.m. 44.264349365,-121.140564212. Andrew Berglund, 39, Redmond. Charges: Menacing, reckless endangering and unlawful use/carry weapon.

Wednesday, July 23

7:46 p.m. 1209 SW Highland Ave. Jayson Whitney Finuf Jr., 20, Redmond. Charges: Criminal Mischief II, harassment and disorderly conduct II.

8:33 p.m. 800 block NE Nickernut Ave. Jacob Thomas Young, 32, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass II and assault IV — simple misdemeanor.

11:56 p.m. 1900 block NE Fifth St. Emily Marie Lamore, 40, Bend. Charges: Criminal mischief II — ($500-$999) (damage occurred while committing another crime).

Thursday, July 24

2:54 p.m. 1330 SW 17th St. Gavin Stewart Livingstone, 65, Redmond. Charges: Improper use of 911.

5:50 p.m. 3800 SW Airport Way. Justyn Michael Kroeker, 35, Redmond. Charges: UUMV — motor vehicle, criminal trespass II, criminal mischief II — (+$500 or intentional) and theft III — all other larceny.

Friday, July 25

3:32 a.m. 500 bLock SE Evergreen Ave. Lucius M. Harris, 20, Redmond. Charges: Strangulation — assault.

12:03 p.m. Southeast Airport Way and Southeast Salmon Drive. Heather N. Tripp, 37, Redmond. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).

Saturday, July 26

5:49 p.m. 300 NW Oak Tree Lane. Jesus Javier Sevilla, 27, La Pine. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state, resisting arrest, false info to police — criminal and theft II — shoplifting.

5:49 p.m. 944 SW Veterans Way. Ivory Chanell Kalama, 23, Warm Springs. Charges: Theft II — shoplifting.

Thefts and burglaries by block

2520 NE Ninth St.

655 NE Redwood Ave.

854 NE Quince Place

1450 S. Highway 97

125 SW 10th St.

103 SW Ninth St.

3244 SW Wickiup Court

1108 SW 29th St.

3800 SW Airport Way

1655 NW Sixth St.

300 NW Oak Tree Lane

Northwest Greenwood Avenue and Northwest Canal Boulevard

944 SW Veterans Way

2522 SE Jesse Butler Circle

944 SW Veterans Way

4268 NW Lamonta Road