Downtown tote bags support Jumpstart Art

Dry Canyon Arts Association was the beneficiary of an idea from an unlikely source recently when Jessica Klein, owner of Desert Prairie Boutique in downtown Redmond used Chat GPT to come up with an idea to turn First Friday browsers into repeat customers.

Chat GPT suggested that Desert Prairie Boutique use tote bags as a promotional tool. Klein was the human, however, who took this nugget of an idea and blended it with Jumpstart Art, a project initiated and promoted by Dry Canyon Arts Association.

Klein’s idea has manifested into a tote bag, available at Desert Prairie Boutique and several other downtown businesses, that calls on viewers to “Shop Local” on Redmond’s First Friday. $10 out of each purchase of a $20 tote bag goes to support Jumpstart Art, DCAA’s program to bring art educators into every Redmond elementary school classroom. And as an incentive to buy the bag and to return to shop again, participating businesses offer 10% discounts when shoppers show their tote bags during each First Friday.

“I have a mother and daughter who bought a bag and have come to the last two First Fridays and have made it a point that this is their shopping day together, to see the artists, get the discount. They’re so excited about it and I love that” said Klein.

The Jumpstart Art program began in 2024. Through grants, fundraising and donations, DCAA provided nearly $70,000 in the 2024-2025 school year — enough to provide funding to pay for visiting art educators for every elementary school class in the Redmond School District. The organization plans to do the same for the 2025-2026 school year.

The following downtown Redmond businesses have pledged to sell tote bags and offer ten percent discounts to tote bag shoppers during First Fridays: Desert Prairie Boutique, Aromé, High Desert Florals, Willow Wild, and Swan Song Vintage.

Tote bags will not be available for purchase at Cognitive Surplus Stationery and Gifts, but they offer a 30% discount on featured items to First Friday shoppers who show their tote bags at the register.