Northpoint Vista groundbreaking set for Aug. 5

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Northpoint Vista mixed-income neighborhood is set for at 10 a.m on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Located in northeast Redmond near the intersection of NE Kingwood Ave. and NE 15th St., the 40-acre planned neighborhood will feature roughly 450-units of affordable housing, in addition to walking paths and open space park areas. Housing types will range from multi-family apartments to duplexes, townhouses and single-family homes. Some properties will be for private purchase, but there will also be options to rent.

The ceremony will mark the start of the infrastructure development phase of the project. That includes roadway improvements as well as building sidewalk and paths and connecting water, sewer and stormwater facilities for the south half of the site before extending it along the western property boundary between NE Kingswood and Maple avenues. Housing construction is set to begin next spring.

“Northpoint will bring more affordable housing to Redmond, allowing people to stay in Central Oregon,” said Emerson Levy (D-Bend) in a press release. Levy helped secured funding for the project.

The land was donated by Deschutes County and the city of Redmond was awarded around $8.5 million in grants for the infrastructure improvements. Those funds came from the Oregon Affordable Housing Pilot Program. Through the program, 30% of the housing units at Northpoint must be available to people making average median income for at least 50 years.

“By supporting a diverse range of housing options for our community,” said city councilor Cat Zwicker. “The city can better meet the needs of our residents, from seniors and students to young families and individuals just entering the workforce.”