First Friday returns August 1 to downtown Redmond

Metalwork from artist Debra Roeder will be part of the Dry Canyon Arts Association First Friday

Photography by Vincenzo Barraco will be display as part of First Friday.

A number of Dry Canyon Arts Association will participate in Redmond’s First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 1.

The art walk will take place from 5-8 p.m. at numerous downtown businesses marked large orange flags in front of each venue.

Arome, 432 SW 6th.

Jesica Carlton works in a diverse range of media including mosaic art, glass fusing, ceramics, polymer clay, and metalwork. She says her current focus is on mosaic art.

“I continually push the boundaries of this traditional medium,” said Carlton.

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and “polish it until its natural character glows.” He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candle sticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high quality design and construction including that highly polished oil-based finish.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty, 535 SW 6th.

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the August Artist of the Month, Dominique Ovalle-Kongsli. Ovalle-Kongsli describes her watercolor paintings as “quirky, fun, and lighthearted.”

Among the recurring motifs in her watercolors are anthropomorphized trees where the natural markings become eyes. Her travels in Thailand inspired these playful, yet profound forms. Given the demands of being a wife, mother, teacher, writer, and mentor, Dominique’s personal mantra is: “My direction is more important than my speed. It consists of letting myself be cared for by my Creator. My direction is belief—that a painting will work out—and that my life will work out, too. It’s not about speed or quantity. It’s about intention. I want each piece of art I make, whether it is large or small, to be loaded with joy, emotion, and beauty.”

July Artist of the Month Valerie Smith will show her works in a variety of media: graphite, pen and ink, pastel, colored pencil, and acrylic. The media itself brings joy in the process of creativity. From her reference photos, she builds every line, muscle, and shadow into place.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will also host Cheryl Graham, an acrylic artist who captures the essence of her subjects through color and brush strokes, and Gary McPherson, who works to capture the beauty of nature in oil paintings. Joyce McPherson uses Gary’s work as well as her own creativity to create functional home items of beauty.

Desert Prairie Boutique, 404 SW 6th.

Debra Roeder hand cuts stones and makes jewelry and knife handles which she will be highlighting at the First Friday event. Debra is a retired teacher, published author, and Acorn Award recipient who works in many mediums.

Harcourts the Garner Group Real Estate, 444 SW 6th.

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden-wares such as charcuterie & cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes, and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you.

Brad Harrison is a metal artist. He creates unique, handcrafted, custom pieces that blend rustic, industrial design with modern laser engraving — from metal art to personalized gifts. Meet Brad at First Friday Art Walk and see more of his work at www.bradscustoms.com.

SCP Redmond Hotel, 521 SW 6th.

Rick Thompson works in oils. He says, “After a long career in graphic design, I am now fully dedicated to my first love—painting. My subjects range from landscapes and wildlife to people, machinery, and architecture—anything that sparks my imagination. I blend realism with abstraction, using bold color and expressive brushwork to bring energy and life to the canvas. Through my work, I aim to capture the beauty of the everyday and invite viewers to see the world through a fresh perspective.”

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography. Come to First Friday Art Walk to meet Vincenzo and enjoy his breathtaking photography.