Young Republicans start a Central Oregon chapter

Published 12:08 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

By Sophie Fowler

(From left to right) Tanner Elliott, Madi Fujii, Ty Vizenor, Jordan Rachael, Maximilian Robb and Ben Schimmoler are the newest chair members of the YRO Central Oregon chapter. (Courtesy of YRO of Central Oregon).

The Young Republicans of Oregon have started a new chapter in Central Oregon. This chapter will represent Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. 

The Central Oregon chapter is the first new Young Republican chapter to be established in Oregon in the last four years. 

The YRO’s mission is to recruit, train and elect Republicans while fighting for the future of the party. It is the oldest political youth organization in the United States provides education and camaraderie to registered Republicans 18 to 40 years old. 

Two Redmond residents will make up four of the members of the first Central Oregon board. Ben Schimmoller of Redmond was elected treasurer and Jordan Rachael is chair member. Schimmoller ran for Redmond mayor in 2022 against Ed Fitch and lost by 293 votes. Jordan Rachael of Redmond is also on the board.

Rachael is looking forward to helping spread YRO’s mission and provide knowledge. 

“We are all looking forward to helping young people in Central Oregon achieve the American Dream by realizing their full potential in capitalism, free markets and conservative ideals,” Rachael said. 

Other official members include vice chair Ty Vizenor of Sunriver and secretary Maximillan Robb of Bend. 

“We are launching Central Oregon’s chapter of the Oregon Young Republicans to step up and demand change,” Vizenor said. “We are sick and tired of Oregon’s wasteful spending and increasing taxes.” 

