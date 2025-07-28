Rodeo and rides: Deschutes County Fair kicks off Wednesday

An annual tradition that began back in 1920 will return to Redmond for its 105th year.

The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo kicks of Wednesday, July 30 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 3 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. The fair’s doors will open every day at 11 a.m. and attendees can expect a wide variety of things to see, do and eat.

Brandi Ebner, the sales, marketing and event coordinator at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, said that fairgoers will see more fun and games than they did in past years.

“I think we have the most entertainment we’ve ever had,” Ebner said. “There’s lots of activities.”

This year’s fair will have more than 40 carnival attractions, including the classic Ferris wheel, zipper car and merry-go-round. There will be also be more than 30 food vendors, including seven that will make their fair debut. That includes a baked potato booth, a taco booth and the Massachusetts-based restaurant Wahlburgers, which is making its Oregon debut.

“We’re super excited for folks that may not have gotten to go to a Wahlburger restaurant to be able to actually try their food at the fair,” Ebner said.

Throughout the five days, attendees can also expect plenty of entertainment. Fan favorites like the Clown College children’s play area, I-Flip Trampoline and Aerial Show and Sea Lion Splash are back for another year. New this year is wildlife show centered and around birds, as well as a comedy and stunt show led by Matt Baker.

The Budweiser Clydesdale will also be on hand. The horses, which have long been a symbol of the beer brand, will appear at this year’s fair to raise awareness for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

“We’re donating $10,000 to the Folds of Honors Program,” Ebner said.

The fair’s evening concerts return as well, and remain free with a fair admission ticket. Musical performances range from Awolnation on Thursday to a Saturday night show led by the rapper Tyga.

The weather is expected to be in the 80s during the fair. Ebner advises those wanting to cool off to check out the exhibits in the numerous air-conditioned buildings on the grounds, as well as the animal barns that have plenty of shade.

“We’ve got some great buildings with exhibits and vendors and activities, so if you want to get in and get out of the heat for a little bit, we’ve got people who work really hard all year long on their exhibits,” Ebner said.

Exhibits range from locals competing to see who had the best baked goods, clothing, handcrafts, ceramics, fine arts and photography in 2025. Judging will take place throughout the weekend.

A mainstay of the fair, animal barns will be open to the public starting at 11 a.m and will remain open throughout the day.

Fair attendees can find dirt, mud, sweat and blood through the 2025 Cascade Lakes Rodeo, part of the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association. Attendees can watch athletes compete in bullriding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping. The rodeo will kick off Wednesday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s competition will include the “best in the west” high school rodeo athletes competing in the Duel in the Desert.

General admission tickets are $16 for adults. Children and seniors are $12. Carnival wristbands are sold separately, as are VIP concert tickets.

The fair closes on Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. and it will remain open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the fair will close for the year at 8 p.m.