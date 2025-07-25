Budweiser Clydesdales to clomp through downtown Redmond July 31

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo starting July 30. But, the fair will not be the only opportunity to see the world-famous horses.

The team will make a special appearance in Downtown Redmond from 6-7:30 p.m. on July 31. Residents can visit the animals at Centennial Park to take photos with them. Afterward they will travel down 6th St. under the Redmond arch.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display every day of this year’s fair. They will have daily meet-and-greets, hitching demonstrations and special presentations. All events will be free to fairgoers with general admission tickets.

The Redmond visit is part of Anheuser-Busch’s 15-year partnership with Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor is a scholarship program that supports the children and spouses of America’s fallen or disabled service-members.

According to Brandi Ebner, the sales, marketing & event coordinator of the Expo Center, the center is donating $10,000 to the Folds of Honor program, which will provide scholarships to children and family members. The Clydesdales will escort scholarship recipients into the rodeo arena during an evening performance to honor military families.