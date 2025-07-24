City’s third McDonald’s under construction in north Redmond

Construction has started on a new McDonald’s, the national chain’s third location in Redmond.

The newest golden arches are going up at 2067 NW 6th St., across from Walmart. Once complete, it will be a 3,800-square-foot restaurant featuring a two-lane drive-thru and enough seating for 25-30 customers. Construction is expected to finish by October and opening day is tentatively set for early November.

Owner Mason Rodby is no newbie to opening and operating a McDonald’s restaurant. His parents, Paul and Kathy, own and operate Redmond’s two other franchise locations, one on SW Rimrock and another on S Highway 97.

But the North Redmond location is the first one that Mason Rodby is going through the process of building himself. He said that, once finished, the location will employ about 40-50 people.

Fast food restaurants have increased their use of technology, and the new building will prioritize a digital experience for customers. Rodby said there will be no physical menu board and just one front register. The priority will be four self-ordering kiosks and locations where mobile orders can be quickly picked up.

Mobile orders have become a much more important part of the restaurant business since the pandemic, said Rodby. Customers are ordering more with the company’s app and through delivery services.

“I never thought people would get McDonald’s delivered,” Rodby said. “But it’s almost 10, 15 percent of our business. It plays a big role for us.”

He said there will still be ways to talk to a real person and order a classic burger and fries meal.

“Our older folks … they want to use the face-to-face person and order that way,” he said.

But McDonald’s won’t be the only new business going up in north Redmond. Construction is set to begin near NW 6th and NW Maple Ave. on a drive-thru coffee stand called Bentley’s. The company said they plan to open later this year but construction has not yet begun. The Willamette Valley-based coffee chain has a few locations between Keizer and Albany.

Once the McDonalds is finished, construction is expected to speed up on at least two retail store development on the west side of NW 6th Street near the new restaurant the the already operational Goodwill store.

In the last few years, the street has seen a new Starbucks be built, as well as a new gas station. Developers also have plans for a hotel near the U.S. Highway 97 interchange.