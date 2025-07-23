Redmond event calendar July 24-30 Published 9:00 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Jessie Leigh will perform on Friday at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Olivia Harms will perform on Thursday at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/24

Live at the Vineyard — Olivia Harms: The singer-songwriter from Canby, Oregon, will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $20, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Baduku and Bahuru Marimba Bands: A live marimba performance outside on the patio; 5:30-6:45 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library (Patio Outside), 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Friday 7/25

Coffee Clatter – Willow Wild: Each week, a different local business hosts this vibrant event, offering the blend of business showcase paired with networking and relationship-building opportunities; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Willow Wild, 321 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-527-4320.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

Summer Kickin Concert Series — Chase Rice: The American country singer will perform; 4 p.m.; $38 online; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Two-Necked-Guitar Player Mark Kroos: The guitarist will perform; 4-5 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Live at the Vineyard — Jessie Leigh: The Nashville recording artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, all are invited to stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome, limited spots; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26 includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.

Head Games Trivia Night: Free to play, win prizes, teams up to six; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.

The Rolling Tones: The Rolling Stones-tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Saturday 7/26

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Golden Oldies & Holdin’ Harmonies: An afternoon of joy and community through singing together, local musician, teacher and songleader Ian Carrick has been helping Central Oregonians sing together since 2016; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Redmond Brewfest and Night Glow: Sample craft brews from your favorite local breweries, grab a bite from a variety of delicious food trucks, browse handmade goods from regional vendors and enjoy live music throughout the day; 5-10 p.m.; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.

Live at the Vineyard — Countryfied: The Central Oregon country-rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $35, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Classic Journey: The tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; $29 online, plus fees; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Sunday 7/27

Bingo for BrightSide: Meet adoptable pets, win prizes from local businesses and help support the BrightSide Animal Center; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free entry, cash only for bingo cards; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Monday 7/28

$1 Wing Day: Eat $1 wings every Monday; 4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.

Bon Esprits NA Spirits & Wine Tasting Room: Free samples of non-alcoholic spirits and wine available; 4-6 p.m.; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; bonespritsbottles.com.

Wednesday 7/30

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Five days of concerts, rodeo action, 4-H and FFA showcases, carnival fun and community celebration; 11 a.m.; $16, children 6-12 and seniors $12; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.

Bingo Night: Bingo on Wednesdays that supports Redmond Senior Center’s “Passion for Pets Program”; 6-8 p.m.; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.

Suicide Loss Support Group: In-person gathering with Megan Sergi LCSW and CADC, to build safe spaces where vulnerability is met with compassion and kindness; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5-$30, sliding scale; Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend; clearmourning.org.