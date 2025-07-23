Pet of Week: Tank Published 8:59 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Tank is available for adoption at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

This week’s pet of the week is Tank.

Tank is a 10-month-old mastiff. Though he’s a big boy, weighing 112 pounds, he’s very sweet.

He’s goofy and has lived with other dogs (both big and small) before and did well with them. This giant puppy is ready for his second chance and would love to find a loving home to call his own.

If you would like to meet Tank, visit Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.