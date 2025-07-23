Cascade Equinox Festival announces acts for September festival Published 9:27 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The three-day Cascade Equinox Festival is coming back for to Redmond for a third year, Sept. 19-21 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

There will be nearly 70 Pacific Northwest-based artists in the lineup. Many are in the electronic dance music genre.

This year’s lineup will feature Sylvan Esso, Big Gigantic Chromeo and Disclosure. The festival will also host a DJ set from Passion Pit, and performances from TroyBoi, Boogie T, Mersiv and Moontricks. There will also be an early entry pre-party on Sept. 18 featuring Attya and Scott Nice.

This year will also feature the second year of the “Feast to Festival,” a farm-to-table experience on Sept. 18, which is a nonprofit supporting the Waldorf School of Bend. There will also be a solar spin indoor roller rink and expanded healing garden, live art, yoga and a vendor marketplace. There will also be workshops centered around movement, healing, flow arts, music and community that attendees can take part in throughout the weekend.

Three day general admission tickets, which includes walk-in camping, are currently starting at $329. Single day general admission tickets are starting at $110. Camping passes are still available. To learn more and purchase tickets: https://cascadeequinox.com/pass-options/