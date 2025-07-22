Brewfest, balloon show returns to Redmond July 26 Published 8:12 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The return of the annual Redmond Brewfest & Night Glow is back for its eighth year. Located at American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, the 2025 Brewfest will be Saturday, July 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to all ages.

There will be a mix of craft beers and a hot air balloon display. Once the sun sets, the balloons will light up with their signature Night Glow display. There will be a variety of food trucks available, including a pizza cart and a sno-cone truck. Along with non-alcoholic drink options, there will be numerous regional brewers and cideries on hand.

Local craft venders will be open for shoppers, and there will be live music and a kid-friendly play zone featuring bounce houses and kid-friendly food.

“With help from Blacksmith Public House and our many event partners, this year’s Brewfest & Night Glow promises an evening that Redmond won’t forget,” said Lacie Linek, events director of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce.

For those interested in tastings the different brews, the festival will have a token system. A six-ounce pour will be cost one token and a 12-ounce pour is two tokens. One cup and two tokens costs $15. All guests wishing to participate must present a valid ID.

Volunteers are still needed to help pour beer and operate the event. To learn more, visit www.visitredmondoregon.com.