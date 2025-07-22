Bethlehem Inn names new development director Published 11:39 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Bethlehem Inn, a local nonprofit providing shelter, meals and case management services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon, has announced the hiring of a new development director, Jon Baker.

Baker has been living in Central Oregon for nearly 20 years and has recently served as the director of development at J Bar J Youth Services, a partner agency serving youth experiencing homelessness in Bend.

Baker hopes to continue the work of Bethlehem Inn by maintaining a high level of service. Bethlehem Inn has been sheltering homeless individuals and families for 26 years.

“Bethlehem Inn has been a beloved and valuable resource for Central Oregon since 1999,” Baker said. “The amazing team, the caring approach, wonderful facilities and dedication to those in need make this organization the ideal place for me to serve and bring my efforts.”