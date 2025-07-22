Fashion and faces of the FairWell Festival Published 9:11 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Bachelorette party poses at the FairWell Festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 2/8 Swipe or click to see more People sit in the shade to cool off during the festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 3/8 Swipe or click to see more State troopers sit and watch crowd during the festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 4/8 Swipe or click to see more People sit in the shade while waiting for people to perform. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Group poses in front of the FairWell sign. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Kids cool down during the 2025 FairWell Festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Couple walks to collect trash at the festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Plane flies overhead the fairgrounds. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman).

Over 30,000 people came to the fairgrounds to attend the 2025 FairWell Festival. People came together with friends and family members to dance and hear big artists like Tyler Childers and Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson perform.

Along with the fun, people wore many great outfits. Boots, glitter and hats were worn by many as festival attendees mixed their personal style to work with the warm weather and minimal shade available at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, where the festival took place.

Some fashion looks seen this weekend at the fairgrounds:

Kristen Rosenblum

From: Eugene, Oregon

Most excited to see: Willow Avalon and Ludacris

Inspiration for outfit: Dolly Parton

Conner Wallace, Cole Koteta, Tyeson Gamble, Reid Hope, Just Holmdahl, Ian Johnson and Julio Magaña

From: Longview, Washington

Inspiration for outfit: decided to wear these shirts so they could find each other better in the crowd. Came to the second day of the festival for a bachelor party.

Alyssa Virgin and Tony Christen

Both from: Oregon

This is Christen’s second year and Virgin’s first year of the festival.

Favorite part: Everything – Christen had so much fun last year he returned a second year with Virgin

Trisha Shollenburg and Taylor Garrett

Shollenburg is from Redmond, Garrett is from Utah

This is both Shollenburg and Garrett’s second year at the festival.

Inspiration for outfit: Tyler Childers, and his song ‘Messed Up Kid’ – “She’s dancin’ around the room. In a cheetah-print body-suit.”

Vanessa Ortiz, Cameron Sterling, Devi Taylor

From: Washington

Favorite part: everything

(from right to left): Mason Lemen, Mariah Lemen, Hunter Stennick, and Courtney Minger

From: Oregon

Favorite part: Everything – the music, the environment