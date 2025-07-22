Fashion and faces of the FairWell Festival
Published 9:11 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Over 30,000 people came to the fairgrounds to attend the 2025 FairWell Festival. People came together with friends and family members to dance and hear big artists like Tyler Childers and Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson perform.
Along with the fun, people wore many great outfits. Boots, glitter and hats were worn by many as festival attendees mixed their personal style to work with the warm weather and minimal shade available at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, where the festival took place.
Some fashion looks seen this weekend at the fairgrounds:
Kristen Rosenblum
From: Eugene, Oregon
Most excited to see: Willow Avalon and Ludacris
Inspiration for outfit: Dolly Parton
Conner Wallace, Cole Koteta, Tyeson Gamble, Reid Hope, Just Holmdahl, Ian Johnson and Julio Magaña
From: Longview, Washington
Inspiration for outfit: decided to wear these shirts so they could find each other better in the crowd. Came to the second day of the festival for a bachelor party.
Alyssa Virgin and Tony Christen
Both from: Oregon
This is Christen’s second year and Virgin’s first year of the festival.
Favorite part: Everything – Christen had so much fun last year he returned a second year with Virgin
Trisha Shollenburg and Taylor Garrett
Shollenburg is from Redmond, Garrett is from Utah
This is both Shollenburg and Garrett’s second year at the festival.
Inspiration for outfit: Tyler Childers, and his song ‘Messed Up Kid’ – “She’s dancin’ around the room. In a cheetah-print body-suit.”
Vanessa Ortiz, Cameron Sterling, Devi Taylor
From: Washington
Favorite part: everything
(from right to left): Mason Lemen, Mariah Lemen, Hunter Stennick, and Courtney Minger
From: Oregon
Favorite part: Everything – the music, the environment