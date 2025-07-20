FairWell Festival draws major crowds Published 6:04 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Festival attendees sit and wait for the next performance. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Man sits and waits for the next performance. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Kids cool down during the 2025 FairWell Festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 4/5 Swipe or click to see more People sit in the shade to cool off during the festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Attendees entering the FairWell Festival. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman).

The FairWell Festival returned to Redmond on Friday, bringing some of the nation’s top musical artists but also crowds of people that overwhelmed local roadways.

Many people who attended the third-annual bash faced hours-long waits to get in and out of the festival, as well as long lines for food and drinks once inside.

Friday night was perhaps the worst. Shuttles that operated between the fairgrounds and both Redmond and Ridgeview high schools — put in place to ease crowding at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center — quickly became overwhelmed. At times, hundreds of people waited for the shuttles at both locations. Many gave up and instead decided to try a couple-mile walk to the festival.

Vanessa Ortiz, Cameron Sterling and Devi Taylor drove from Washington State to attend FairWell. They didn’t get a parking pass in time, but they found a motel in Madras, parked in a Redmond neighborhood and just walked. They said that the traffic was so bad arriving and leaving the festival, their walking pace was faster than many cars.

“We were keeping up with the cars when people were coming in,” Ortiz said. “And then when we left, we walked back to the neighborhood about faster than the pace of the cars.”

For many attendees who drove to the grounds, it took hours to get from U.S. Highway 97 to the fairgrounds lot. Some were stuck Friday night in the same lot for two hours before traffic eased enough and they were able to leave the grounds

Attendee Hannah Matulich parked on a Redmond street and used Uber to get dropped off at the festival. Matulich was planning on taking an Uber back until she saw the long line of people who had the same plan. She ended up walking three miles to her car.

“There was a line of people waiting outside (for an Uber),” Matulich said. “I was like ‘I’m not trying to be here til like midnight. too.’ So we ended up just walking back.”

After the troubles Friday night, both the festival and the Deschutes County Sheriff Office apologized on social media for the experience.

“We understand your frustrations and acknowledge the significant delays that occurred while exiting the fairgrounds after last night’s headliner,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media on Saturday.

Fairgrounds staff worked with public safety officials and on Saturday added an alternative exit from the fairgrounds to Highway 126. That helped ease traffic for those traveling back to Bend.

Jessica Butcher enjoyed FairWell. Traveling from Gresham, she met up with a friend from Arizona for the festival. Her group left early on Friday, so they didn’t run into traffic leaving, and arrived around noon on the second day to beat the crowds again.

“The traffic coming here (Friday) was insane,” Butcher said. “But that’s why we’re here so early (Saturday), we learned our lesson.”

It took Butcher 90 minutes to get to the fairgrounds from Bend, where they were staying. She said she decided to leave early Friday night to beat most of the crowds.

“I was bummed that she didn’t stay for Tyler (Childers), but at the same time we would not have survived driving until 1 a.m,” Butcher said.

Many folks found ways to have fun and enjoy the music.

Kim Roberson and Micah Sealy brought their almost two-year-old grandchild, Archer, with them.. They brought lawn chairs and blankets and found some shade under a tree.

“I was worried about him, but he’s been great so far,” Roberson said.

Others camped out by trees and the water feature in the middle of the grounds, or by the cooling fans. Security handed out water to attendees listening to the music to help cool down.

For those that toughed out the long lines, the music made it more than worth it.

“I wanted to see Max McNown, and I loved it. It was great,” Butcher said. “Bars were great. People were great. It was nice.”

Editor’s note: This story will be updated on Monday.