Redmond man arrested after admitting he started RV fire Published 12:42 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

A man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly setting fire to his own RV that was parked along U.S. Highway 97 just south of Deschutes Junction.

When Deschutes County Sheriff deputies arrived at around 8 a.m. Friday morning, they found that the fire had spread to a nearby trailer and several small trees. Bend Fire and Rescue was able to quickly get the fire under control and no one was hurt.

54-year-old Charles Smith Harris Jr., of Redmond, admitted to starting the fire, reportedly saying that he did it to “get a fresh start,” according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges have been filed yet, but Harris has been lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on suspicion of arson and reckless burning. Harris has previously been convicted in Deschutes County Circuit Court for failing to report as a sex offender, criminal trespassing, unlawful possession of methamphetamines and a slew of other misdemeanor crimes.