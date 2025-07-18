Fire destroys trailer south of Redmond; woman charged with arson Published 8:34 am Friday, July 18, 2025

An intentionally-set fire destroyed a trailer and damaged others at an RV park south of Redmond on Thursday.

According to Redmond Fire & Rescue, crews responded about 11:30 a.m. on July 17 to Green Acres RV Park, located at 7777 S. Highway 97. Callers to 911 said they could see a large column of black smoke coming from the park.

Redmond crews and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene first and found two RVs on fire, with fire spreading to other trailers and threatening nearby propane tanks. Additional crews were brought to the scene.

Crews worked quickly to knock the fire down and prevent it from spreading to nearby trailers, vegetation and propane tanks. The area does not have hydrants so water tenders brought in 6,000 gallons of water to help extinguish the blaze.

Once it was put out, investigators worked to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

After conducting witness interviews and evaluating the scene, crews determined the fire was intentionally set. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jodie Wakeman, 46, and charged her with first- degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. According to court records, Wakeman lived at the home that caught fire.

