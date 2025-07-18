FairWell Festival kicks off with heavy traffic, clear skies Published 12:32 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Crowds watch the opening acts at the 2025 FairWell Festival in Redmond.

Attendees began lining up to enter the FairWell Festival in Redmond on Friday morning, under clear skies and perfect weather.

Some festivalgoers had been worried about attending in recent days as the Cram Fire — the largest currently burning in the Lower 48 — tore through scrubland about 50 miles away and smoke from the fire dropped local air quality on Wednesday to unhealthy levels.

One such person was Ruthie Flores of Mill City, who was attending the festival for the second time. She called organizers on Thursday just to make sure everything was still on schedule. She was convinced that the show would go on and that the air quality would be good.

“Just be sure that you’re well hydrated, because you can fatigue out pretty quick,” said Flores. “I enjoy it because its pretty unique to have these big artists come to a smaller area.”

But by the time the gates opened and singer Gabriella Rose took the stage at noon, the weather and winds were under full cooperation. But a car accident about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 97 near the Airport Road closed one northbound lane, backing up traffic heading to to the show. No serious injuries were reported.

Exit Tyler Childers headlines the festival’s packed Friday schedule that is expected to be the largest two-day event in Redmond all year.

Shuttles were operating from both Redmond and Ridgeview high schools in attempt to reduce traffic jams in and out of the fairgrounds.

Festival crowds are expected to make it more difficult to travel in and out of the Redmond Airport during the event. A main route to the airport from U.S. Highway 97 will close Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. to allow for festival goers to more quickly exit the festival grounds.

SW Airport Way will remain closed until 1 a.m. the next morning. Travelers hoping to reach the airport during that time must use SW Veterans Way. Larger crowds are expected to increase the time it takes going through security as well, with a recommended arrival of two hours prior to departure.

Deschutes County Sheriff Office reminded those attending to plan ahead, celebrate responsibility and drive safe. For those not attending the festival, local law enforcement said drivers should expect heavy traffic.