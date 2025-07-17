Flashback: Redmond star takes baton magic to Seaside 75 years ago Published 4:55 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Doris Osenton, Miss Redmond of 1950, will be one of 14 contestants vieing for the Miss Oregon crown at Seaside, July 21, 22 and 23, 1950. Redmond's representative will leave today, Thursday, for the three-day beauty parade to determine an Oregon delegate to the Miss America contest in Atlantic City. (Archive photo)

SMOKE BILLOWED from a residence built around a mobile home in July 1975 in Terrebonne as firemen scurried to bring the fire under control. Faulty electrical wiring was blamed for the fire, which did an estimated $7,500 damage to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Harris, 8545 Fifth St. (Spokesman photo by Brothers/Archive)

Ike Whiteley — inventor and parade star (Archive photo)

100 Years Ago

July 23, 1925 — Issue missing…

75 Years Ago

July 20, 1950 — Doris Takes Baton Magic To Seaside

Glamor Gals Invade For Three-Day Miss Oregon Show

The fancy figure — and baton — of Miss Doris Osenton, will make Redmond’s bid for the Miss Oregon crown at Seaside this weekend, when 14 of the state’s prettiest trek to the beach city for the annual beauty pageant.

Miss Osenton, who won the Miss Redmond crown early in June, will be chaperoned by Mrs. C. E. Thompson, and her mother, Mrs. Gladys Osenton. They will leave Thursday for the three-day show which runs July 21, 22 and 23. Entrants are due in Seaside at 5 p.m. for briefing by judges and the master of ceremonies.

Mitch Thorn, whose glib tongue powered the Redmond pageant, will be behind the mike for the state contest.

The Seaside winner will represent Oregon at Atlantic City when America picks a Miss.

Judging at Seaside, as in Redmond, has been patterned after and conducted similarly to the Atlantic City show. The 14 contestants will make evening gown, bathing suit, talent and personality appearances, and points will be awarded for each division.

Miss Osenton’s baton magic, which won her the Redmond crown, will carry her hopes for vital points in the talent routines. Publicity chairmen for the contender announce that the routine has not been changed, but has been sharpened. A velvet-padded baton rack has been added to move the awkward baton change which appeared in her winning number in Redmond.

Seaside assigns each contestant hostess to accompany her though a series of semi-public appearances at dinners, teas and breakfasts. Other extra-curricular activities include beach trips and a picture session, during which the public is invited to exercise its cameras.

First competitive appearance night will be Friday night, when the girls go through their evening gown appearance and talent routines. Saturday the bathing suit and personality points are awarded, and Sunday afternoon, five finalists are chosen. The fortunate five repeat the entire performances, and Seaside judges pick a Miss Oregon.

Tommy Tompson, general chairman of the Miss Redmond committee, says that some 40 Redmond citizens have announced their intention of making the trip to Seaside to offer Miss Osenton moral support as she makes her bid for the crown.

Seaside judges include Mrs. Jo Ann Amorde Berg. Miss Oregon of 1947, A. C. Hingston, Pacific university, Carl Onthank, University of Oregon, Virginia Ward Elliott, Linfield college, Manley F. Broison, director of travel information, state highway commission, and Philip Lawrence, managing director, Affiliated Repertory Theatres.

Law Says Court Wrong on Plats

Redmond Planners Win Argument

The Deschutes county court was off on the wrong foot a couple of months ago, according to an opinion of the state attorney general, when it told the Redmond city planning commission wouldn’t approve any more out-of-town plats unless the streets in them were graded by the owners.

Attorney General George Neuner, according to information received by Judge C. L. Allen, said the county couldn’t legally set up a restriction like that.

Until the opinion was obtained from the state, the planners marked time in their work on various plats that had been submitted. Now, according to Judge Allen; the planners can go ahead with the plats as in the past, as though nothing had happened, and the county court hadn’t said a word.

What worried the county court, according to Allen, was that many miles of streets were being platted outside of Redmond. If these had to be made into county roads, the job would run into large proportions. He said the court didn’t mind putting in roads to groups of houses, but hesitated at the prospect of having to build roads over long stretches of platted but vacant land just to serve one house.

Judge Allen emphasized, however, that the court never had intended to be arbitrary about the matter, but would have gone along with any reasonable arrangements. …

Rubbish in Streets Hampers Crews

Redmond residents are not taking full advantage of the sanitary service they are paying for, judging by the rubbish piled in the streets.

That’s the conclusion reached by city crews engaged in oiling work.

Piles of rubbish, such as weeds, grass clippings and rocks, are an obstacle course for the oilers. The trash has to be moved before the crews can do their work. Afterwards, the litter is an eyesore on the newly-manicured streets, city men pointed out.

The city garbage contract provides for the hauling of weeds, clippings and smaller quantities of rocks as part of the normal service, John Berning, city superintendent, noted.

The garbage truck will haul such trash away if residents will just put it in a box and set it near the garbage can, he explained.

Larger quantities or heavier loads of rocks don’t come under the contract terms, but residents may take them out to the old dump themselves.

There’s an ordinance against piling trash in the streets, but city men say they’re more interested in having the stuff cleared away than in punishing the offenders.

50 Years Ago

July 23, 1975 — Ike’s inventions save energy; He rides horses too

While most people fret about the energy crunch, I.C. “Ike” Whiteley is doing something about it.

The vivacious little white-haired man who came to Redmond 12 years ago to retire has become a prolific inventor. He has applied within the past year for six patents on energy-saving devices.

Each takes advantage of natural patterns of hot and cold air circulation, sometimes aided by an electric fan. All are, or will be, marketed under the trademark, Airculator.

His eyes twinkle when he tells how he has combined his world of inventions with his better-known realm of silver-class horsemanship. He has changed the name of his high-stepping black mount from Midnight Serenade to Mr. Airculator.

Between lengthy patent applications and pictures of his latest inventions, Whiteley carries a letter of invitation to ride in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on New Years Day, 1976.

“It’s been 10 years since I’ve ridden in that parade.” The invitation came after the tournament association president viewed the Redmond rider at this summer’s Portland Rose Festival Parade.

He regularly appears in the parades for the Pendleton Roundup, Crooked River Roundup and Lane County Rodeo. His next appearance will be the Deschutes County Fair parade Saturday of next week.

Whiteley has been dabbling in inventions since his early days as an innovative theater builder. “Lots of people find better ways of doing things, but don’t think of them as inventions … ’til they later see their idea patented somewhere,” remarks Whiteley.

His first inventions, as such, were during the ’40’s. By then into masonry work and fireplace building, he could see the need for better air circulation.

He came up with an under-the-window ventilator. It never quite got off the ground.

Then came a moisturized air car cooler. “That was done in by refrigeration.” A method of facing pumice block with marble-like or other stone finishes is demonstrated by the attractive hearth in his own home on S. Canyon Drive.

His latest series of six inventions are closely tied to the tight energy situation, which Whiteley views with great concern.

“Within five years we’re going to be back twice or three times as hard to wood and coal. We don’t have any source of energy that will last forever except solar, which man hasn’t captured yet … But,” he concludes,” there’s enough fuel in the forest to heat the nation.”

The first of his energy-saving inventions jelled last August “after many years of thinking about it, storing it, working on it again, storing it, until I saw it was going to work.” It is an air circulating fireplace heater composed of welded steel tubing in the rough shape of an open “U.” A small fan that sits on the outside of the hearth enhances the air flow.

Next came the housing for a fan that would stand the heat of being inside the fireplace firebox. The temperature at the point where the air re-enters the room from the fireplace is 250 degrees.

The third patent application is on a motorless fireplace heater with seven hot air chambers. It takes advantage of the fact that air, when disturbed by differences of temperature, creates an air pump. It sucks cold air off the floor and injects hot air (550 degrees) into the room without aid of a fan. It basically consists of two pieces of steel tubing top and bottom with three perpendicular connecting tubes.

The fourth patent application combined the Airculator and the motorless fireplace heater for a “super Airculator.” It produces twice the heat of a regular Airculator. …

Need seen for airport district

The importance of forming an airport taxing district to support operations at Roberts Field was emphasized yesterday by Ray Costello, planning director for the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

He predicted a bright future for commuter air service to the Redmond airport, based on findings of the Oregon Commuter Air Service Project Report completed earlier this month by ODOT and Aerospace Corp.

Even with restored Hughes Airwest airline service, the Redmond-Portland market is estimated to be “one of the most promising of those investigated in the project,” according to the report.

Although somewhat seasonal, the balance of business travelers and combination of summer and winter recreational programs provide an estimated average demand of over 40 two-way daily person trips between here and Portland.

The report recommends two daily nonstop round trips between Redmond and Portland and two daily round trips with a stop in Salem by eight-passenger aircraft. Columbia Airlines currently is connecting the communities with commuter service.

The only other commuter service recommended for Central Oregon would connect Madras and Portland at a date further into the future.

In Central Oregon for the Tuesday evening ODOT meeting in Madras, Costello recently returned from Washington, D.C. He had helped develop legislation that would earmark federal monies for maintenance and operation of airports served by commuter air service. The proposed legislation calls for 100 per cent federal funding and would replace the Airport Development and Aid Program (ADAP) funding which recently expired.

Showers slow fire activity

Cool weather and frequent showers slowed fire suppression activity at Redmond Air Center last week.

Smokejumpers, rappellers and the suppression crew saw no fire duty. One DC-7 air tanker and the U.S. Forest Service lead plane saw action on the Mid-Hammer fire north of Oakridge on the Willamette National Forest.

Air tanker 69, piloted by Vic Morton and Bob Curry, dropped 8,748 gallons of retardant on the fire. Bob White, air officer, flew the USFS Cessna 310 and directed the dropping operations from the air.

Air tanker 67, flown by Laddie Lash and Lamar Anderson, was sent to Porterville, Calif., to stand by in case of need. They dropped on one fire for the California Department of Natural Resources.

The RAC fire warehouse shipped about 10,000 pounds of equipment to fires last week, a slow week according to Wayne Linville, assistant warehouseman. The warehouse is reconditioning equipment used previously on fires.

25 Years Ago

July 19, 2000 — Issue missing…