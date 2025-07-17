Breeze to begin flights from Redmond to Burbank, Las Vegas Published 10:19 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

New airline steps in just days after Avelo announces departure

A new boutique airline is adding twice weekly flights from Redmond Airport to Burbank, California and Las Vegas, new routes announced just days after Avelo Airlines said it would stop flying the same routes, according to a company announcement.

Starting March 13, Breeze Airways will fly nonstop to Burbank and Las Vegas on Mondays and Fridays. The new routes are among five new destinations for Breeze, which operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 76 cities in 34 states. The leisure airline was founded by David Neeleman and began flying in May 2021 with Airbus A220-300 aircraft, according to the company.

In addition, Breeze will fly a one-stop flight with no plane change to Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah also starting March 13.

The low-cost carrier also will fly from Burbank to Arcata-Eureka, California, Eugene and Pasco/Tri-Cities, Washington beginning in March.

The expansion of routes comes after recording a second full quarter of operating profit and a response to demand.

Avelo Airlines announced last week that it would cancel its flights out of the Redmond Airport starting Aug. 10 as part of a strategic move to shut down its base at the Burbank-Hollywood airport.

“We have a strong presence in the West Coast already, ” said McKinnley Matson, corporate communications representative for Breeze Airlines. “It was just happenstance of circumstances. We have been exploring opportunities for a West Coast expansion for a while.”

Zachary Bass, Redmond Airport manager, said it was a good news for Central Oregon. The Redmond market for Avelo had done well, Bass said. It was surprising to hear them pull out, but just as surprising to get a call the next day that Breeze was stepping in, Bass said.

“It really shows that the Burbank and Vegas connection were used extensively,” Bass said. “This is s great news. Breeze has more of a presence on the West Coast and has newer airplanes. It’s more commonly known.”

