Hospice of Redmond wall of honor nearly rebuilt Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Hospice of Redmond’s Wall of Honor, which honors American military veterans, will be refurbished and reinvigorated thanks to a successful fundraising effort.

The nonprofit helped raised $10,000 to complete the work, which was required because of weather damage and more than a decade of wear and tear.

Hospice of Redmond serves patients and families in Central Oregon facing terminal illness. Their veteran wall of honor was first started in 2013, and can be found at 732 SW 23rd St. in Redmond. The wall hosts monthly Taps ceremonies with the local VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. There are many panels on the honor wall and each panel includes names of 61 veterans.

“We wanted to share with the community what we’re trying to do because it’s really important to us to honor our veterans,” said Lauren Lebien, Hospice of Redmond’s community engagement manager. “It’s a local monument really. Redmond’s a small community, but this is quite a large wall of honor.”

According to Lebien, the nonprofit started reaching out for donations in late February. The new wall is nearly complete.

With the help of donated materials from Mutual Materials, donated labor by BW Masonry and donations from community partners, the project’s fundraising efforts were raised in less than six months, according to Lebien.

“Central Oregonians and honestly people in Redmond in particular are so generous and supportive of our mission and we couldn’t do what we do without all of our supporters in general,” Lebien said.