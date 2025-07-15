A FairWell guide to Redmond Published 9:40 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Discover Redmond’s Latest Premier Music Event: FairWell Festival

The FairWell festival is back for a third year this month and the two day festival has a lot in store for everyone. Geoff Hinds, the director at the Fair and Expo center, is excited for what festival goers can expect this year.

“It’s gearing up to be a fantastic third year festival,” Hinds said. “A tremendous line-up that has proven itself to be a quintessential Pacific Northwest event to go to for those who are interested in festivals, and this year should be no exception to that.”

Tickets are limited but still available. A 1-day general admission ticket starts at $139 and a 2-day general admission ticket is starting at $289. For more information on tickets: https://www.fairwellfestival.com/tickets.

Parking passes are still available for commuting in and out of the festival. A 1-day ticket shuttle ticket is $25 per-vehicle and parking is available at both Redmond and Ridgeview High School. Parking on the fairgrounds starts at $25 per car. For more information on parking: https://www.fairwellfestival.com/tickets. Parking passes will not be sold on-site.

Non-clear bags, aerosol containers including sunscreen and beauty products, weapons, coolers, framed backpacks, hammocks, glass containers, illegal and illicit substances and outside food or beverages are included on the list of prohibited items. For the full list look here: https://support.fairwellfestival.com/hc/en-us/articles/13103156813844-What-items-are-allowed-prohibited-inside-FairWell-Festival.

Gates open at noon each day.

The Spokesman put a list of things to do for food, sights and any activities to do during your stay in Redmond:

Breakfast

Since the festival’s doors open at noon, there is time to try breakfast foods around Redmond for a pre-festival fuel.

One Street Down Cafe

Located on 7th Street, One Street Down Cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.. From baked goods to salads and sandwiches, the cafe offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options for large groups who all want different options.

Mo’s Egg House

7 minutes from the Fairgrounds, Mo’s Egg House is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Junction Roastery

For those who aren’t big on breakfast, Junction Roastery has a variety of coffee options as well as bakery items made straight from the house . Located on Deschutes Avenue, they are open daily 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a variety of teas and coffees available for everyone to caffeine up before the long festival day.

Staying an extra day?

The festival is only two days, so if you’re staying an extra day, check out some of these longer activities to try out!

Smith Rock State Park

Located only 15 minutes from Redmond, Smith Rock State Park has a range of hiking trails each with a different terrain, it has something for all levels. For more information: https://www.smithrock.com/.

Float the river

30 minutes outside of Redmond is Bend, Oregon, which is home to the Deschutes River, where you can float. Rent some tubes and start at Riverbend Park to float to Drake Park. Free life jackets are available from Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe. Make sure to put on sunscreen before! For more information: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/float/.