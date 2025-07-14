Wahlburgers to debut at Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo Published 1:49 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Wahlburgers will host a mobile stand at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo this August, selling shakes, burgers, tater tots and house-made sauces. This marks the burger chain’s debut in Oregon.

Paul Wahlburg, a classically trained chef, launched the restaurant after being inspired by childhood memories and family gatherings in Massachusetts.

The 105th Deschutes County Fair & Expo will take place July 30 through August 3, featuring agriculture, youth programs, music, food, rides, games and rodeo.

About Noemi Arellano-Summer Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories. She can be reached at noemi.arellano-summer@bendbulletin.com and 541-383-0325. More by Noemi