Redmond resident celebrates her 102nd birthday Published 10:20 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Redmond resident Ellen Lewis celebrated her 102nd birthday on July 15.

Born on 1923 at 4:30 a.m., Lewis is a longtime Oregon resident. She grew up on the Oregon Coast, lived around the state and moved away for awhile, before finally moving to Redmond with her husband when he retired from U.S. military. After she retired, Lewis spent 10 years volunteering in the Redmond community at the library and the hospital.

Lewis grew up loving the outdoors. She has fond memories of being outside and gardening, landscaping, looking at butterflies and hiking. One of her favorite things to do is fish, and has fond memories of fishing the Prineville Reservoir. She remembers going once time during New Years Day and having the water frozen over.

“It would be frozen over, except for one little wet spot,” Lewis said. “If (the fish) were having a hard time coming in, I’d just back up and drag them out. But boy, it was good fishing … I really like fishing.”

Lewis’s family threw a big party for her the weekend before her birthday. Her three kids, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren drove from all over the state to celebrate this big birthday accomplishment. Lewis spends her days seeing her friends at her retirement home, with her cat, Emily, and watching one quilting tv program a day. While Lewis has enjoyed life, she misses her husband and friends who have passed away.

“Well, I enjoyed life. Sometimes it’s been lonely because I’ve been alone for so long …. but I always made sure that I had fun,” Lewis said.