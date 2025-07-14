Redmond event calendar July 17-23 Published 2:51 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Precious Byrd will perform on Saturday at Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Kurt Silva will perform on Thursday at Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards in Terrebonne. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/17

After Hours — Larkin Valley Ranch: An evening of networking in a ranch setting, complete with company, refreshments and an opportunity to connect with fellow professionals from around the Redmond area; 4-6 p.m.; free; Larkin Valley Ranch, 695 SW Helmholtz Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-420-0879.

Live at the Vineyard — Kurt Silva: The Central Oregon singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Good Trouble Lives On National Day of Nonviolent Action: National Day of Protest for Civil and Human Rights; 5-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 732 SW 6th Street (6th Street and Highland Avenue), Redmond.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, writers, storytellers and songwriters; 6-8 p.m.; free; SCP Redmond Hotel, 521 SW Sixth St., Suite 100, Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1063.

Friday 7/18

Coffee Clatter — Hospice Of Redmond: Each week, a different local business hosts this vibrant event, offering the perfect blend of business showcase paired with networking and relationship-building opportunities; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Hospice of Redmond, 732 SW 23rd St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-7483.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

Live at the Vineyard — The Sound of Sidney: The multi-instrumentalist base in Bend will play rock and blues; 6-9 p.m.; $15, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Cheyenne West: The country rock singer will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

FairWell Festival: Two days of live music; $139 online, one day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; fairwellfestival.com or 541-548-2711.

Saturday 7/19

Trailer Towing Basics: Learn trailer safety, hook-ups, turns and backups in this hands-on workshop, practice with your own rig; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Residence, 65432 Deschutes Pleasant Ridge Road, Redmond; schoolofranch.org.

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Trainwreck: The Bend-based band will play rock, blues and Americana; 4-6 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Live at the Vineyard — Precious Byrd: The rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $45, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Porter McClister’s Box & Bucket: The new duo out of Portland will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; blacksmithpublichouse.com or 541-604-8878.

Tiger Lyn: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Monday 7/21

$1 Wing Day: Eat $1 wings every Monday; 4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.

Tuesday 7/22

Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall Conference Room 200, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Dry Canyon Arts Association Member Meeting: Learn the latest news for the Central Oregon Art Community and find out how you can participate; 5-6:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.

Redmond City Council Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Wednesday 7/23

Redmond Senior Center — Wellbeing Connect: Discover, discuss and connect on a wellbeing topic; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org or 541-548-6325.

Dehydration Demystified: Curious about food dehydration? Learn methods, gear tips, and creative uses like drying flowers, making yogurt, or trail meals in this fun, hands-on intro to preserving food for the long haul.; 5-8 p.m.; $40; OSU Extension Classroom, 3800 SW SE Airport Way Bldg. 3, The Annex, Redmond; schoolofranch.net.

Redmond Urban Area Planning Commission Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond City Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Music On The Green: Local bands will perform with local food, drinks, desserts available as well as craft vendors; 5:30 p.m.; free; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.

Bingo Night: Bingo on Wednesdays that supports Redmond Senior Center’s “Passion for Pets Program”; 6-8 p.m.; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.