July 17 Redmond police log Published 1:20 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Sunday, July 6

7:24 p.m. Southwest Third Street and Southwest Cascade Avenue. Mark Harris, 61, Redmond. Charges: Criminal possession of a forged instrument I — (+$1,000), drugs — PCS — methamphetamine — misdemeanor and warrant arrest — in state.

10:09 p.m. No arrest location. Phoebe Duran, 38, Redmond. Charges: Resisting arrest and warrant arrest — in state.

Monday, July 7

12:32 a.m. 2100 block SW Umatilla Ave. Arnaldo Lopez, 32, Redmond. Charges: Disorderly conduct II, menacing and probation/parole violation — felony.

12:25 p.m. Terrebonne, no arrest address. Devon Boisvert, 42, Redmond. Charges: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) and reckless driving.

6:27 p.m. 1700 block SW Odem Medo Road. Gavin Livingstone, 65, Redmond. ChargeS: Warrant arrest — in state.

7:52 p.m. Southwest 36th Street and Southwest Quartz Avenue. John Baldwin, 40, Redmond. Charges: Hit and run accident — property damage.

9:23 p.m. 900 block SW Veterans Way. Robert Williams, 44, Redmond. Charges: Theft I — receiving stolen property, theft II — from building, false info to police — criminal and warrant arrest — in state.

Wednesday, July 9

12:07 a.m. 3100 block SW Peridot Ave. Michael Poda, 39, Redmond. Charges: Assault IV — simple misdemeanor and strangulation — assault.

12:52 a.m. 2500 block NW Teak Place. Leonard Bettelyoung, 36, Redmond. Charges: Probation/parole violation — misdemeanor.

10:17 a.m. 900 block SW Veterans Way. Caleb Tyler, 50, Bend. Charges: Escape III, false info to police — criminal, resisting arrest and theft II — shoplifting.

4:17 p.m. Southwest Lava Avenue and Southwest 17th Street. Ramon Cornelio Morales, 30, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

8:03 p.m. 300 block NW Oak Tree Lane. Stephanie Luna, 38, Redmond. Charges: Theft II — shoplifting.

Thursday, July 10

2 p.m. 800 block SW Rimrock Way. Juvenile male, 14, Redmond. Charges: Assault IV — simple misdemeanor and disorderly conduct II.

4:10 p.m. 300 block NW Oak Tree Lane. Ashlee Cooper, 27, Redmond. Charges: Drugs — PCS — cocaine — U-misdemeanor, drugs — PCS — methamphetamine — U-misdemeanor, drugs — PCS fentanyl schedule II substance — misdemeanor, probation/parole violation — felony, supply contraband — drugs and theft II — shoplifting.

Friday, July 11

12:07 a.m. 300 block SE Evergreen Ave. Daniel Gardner, 20, no residence given. Charges: Probation/parole violation — misdemeanor and UUMV — motor vehicle.

Thefts and burglaries by block

900 block SW Veterans Way

2500 block NW Greenwood Ave.

2900 block S. Highway 97

2900 block SW Deschutes Drive

2900 block Northwest Way

1100 block S. Highway 97

1500 block S. Highway 97

200 block SW Black Butte Blvd.

2000 block SW Obsidian Ave.

600 block SW 25th St.

700 block SW Evergreen Ave.

300 block SE Evergreen Ave.

1700 block SW Metolius Ave.

3000 block SW Obsidian Ave.

1800 block SW Timber Ave.

1700 block S. Highway 97

1600 block S. Highway 97

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

900 block SW 23rd St.

2400 block SW Glacier Ave.

1600 block SW Odem Medo Road