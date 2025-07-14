Avelo to end its Redmond routes to Burbank, Santa Rosa, Las Vegas
Published 4:08 pm Monday, July 14, 2025
Avelo Airlines, which operates multiple routes in and out of the Redmond Airport, will close its Burbank Airport base and end multiple routes from RDM.
In a statement Monday, Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said the carrier will end operations out of Burbank by Dec. 2.
Avelo will cut seven West Coast routes in mid-August. That includes flights between Redmond and Burbank, Santa Rosa, Calif., and Las Vegas. Its only other flight servicing the Redmond Airport is a seasonal flight to Palm Springs. If that flight will return in the fall is unknown.
This story will be updated. Check back at redmondspokesman.com.