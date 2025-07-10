Redmond city councilor to run for county commission Published 1:02 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Redmond city councilor John Nielsen announced July 9 that he will run in November for Deschutes County Commission, Position 5.

“We face real challenges: a housing crisis, aging and inadequate infrastructure, too little water and too much fire, an economy that needs investment,” said Nielsen in a release. “I’m running for County Commission because Deschutes County deserves leadership that works for everyone and helps create opportunities for our residents.”

A former paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, he currently manages a Redmond branch of a Mid Oregon Credit Union.

He has been a member of the Redmond City Council since 2023, and said he has worked to find solutions on homelessness, housing affordability, water policy, and public safety.

“John has been one of the best city councilors Redmond has had in recent memory” said Mayor Ed Fitch, who endorsed Nielsen for commissioner.

Nielsen said that, if elected, he will focus on issues facing Central Oregonians through an economic lens. He noted he would prioritize increasing middle-income and entry level housing, encouraging responsible economic growth and restoring public comment.

His early endorses include Fitch, Sisters mayor Jennifer Letz and fellow city councilors Kathryn Osborne and Shannon Wedding.

Nielsen lives in Redmond with his wife Lisa and their children. He serves on numerous regional boards and committees including the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Redmond Airport Commission, EDCO, and others.