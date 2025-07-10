Council takes more time to consider annexation of 100-home development Published 2:45 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

No decision was made at the July 8 city council meeting on whether or not a residential home development should move in NW Redmond should be annexed into the city.

The proposed development is known as Cinderview West. It hopes to build develop 99 townhomes, two quadplexes and one triplex at 900 NW Pershall Way. The proposal also includes 1,100 feet of multi-use path, a private alley for residents and an emergency access road. Plans also include annexing the property into city limits and changing its zoning to residential.

During the meeting, which lasted over an hour, there were different concerns for the potential annexation of the land. The area is outside city limits, but it is within the urban growth boundary, according to Kyle Roberts, Redmond planning director.

Mayor Ed Fitch gave his concerns at the beginning of the meeting, including potential fire danger and additional traffic for adjacent neighborhoods in the fast-building are of Northwest Redmond.

“We have serious concerns with the development and I do personally have significant concerns,” Fitch said. “I think having all the traffic directed into adjacent neighborhoods instead of onto 10th St. creates significant problems. I also think the design of the subdivision layout is basically a fire hazard waiting to happen.”

There were also concerns about the lack of parking and fire danger, which city council member John Nielsen brought up.

“This is right on the line from where we had a fire recently and I have real concerns about how this is laid out and the interim steps for fire safety and protection,” Nielsen said.

Councilors also brought up concerns about alley width and housing density.

Property owners Knox Investments LLC and applicant Woodhill Homes were also in attendance. Engineer Hayes McCoy told council that they understood their concerns, but worked to make the project pencil out.

“A 24-foot alley provides a little extra space,” McCoy said. “Not a whole bunch. Doesn’t allow parking but makes it a little bit better, it’s not as dense and we’ve been doing that since then.”

The Redmond Planning Commission previously voted to OK the development, but that needs city council approval. Council did not do that at their July 8 meeting said that they will address the concerns at their next one, scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 22.