Catholic diocese based in Redmond names next bishop Published 3:35 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Reverend Thomas Hennen was appointed the new Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church Diocese (Courtesy of Roman Catholic Diocese of Baker).

Thomas Hennen was unveiled Thursday as the next Bishop of the Diocese of Baker, three years after previous officeholder submitted his resignation to the Pope.

Bishop-elect Hennen will be officially ordained on Sept. 17.

“I’m honored, humbled and to be totally honest, more than a little scared,” Hennen said.

A bishop in the Roman Catholic Church is an ordained minister responsible for representing the church and governing Catholics across a wide jurisdiction. Each bishop is required to submit their resignation to the Pope when they turn 75 years old, as former officeholder Liam Cary did in 2022.

The Diocese of Baker oversees Catholic churches in Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler counties.

On Thursday, Rev. Hennen, 47, asked for patience from his new flock. He said he feels young to be a bishop, having only been ordained a priest 21 years ago.

“So the bad news is that you’re getting a rookie,” Rev. Hennen said. “I have a lot to learn. The good news is that you’re getting a rookie and I know that I have a lot to learn.”

Born on July 4, 1978 in Iowa, Hennen is the youngest of 11 children. He got degrees in history and philosophy from St. Ambrose University in 2000. He was ordained a deacon in 2003 in Rome and was ordained a priest in 2004 in Davenport, Iowa., where he pastored until moving to Oregon.

In Davenport, Rev. Hennen served as a pastor and deacon, taught high school, and served on many civic and religious commissions and councils. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Rev. Hennen is most looking forward to serving the community and meeting who worship in churches throughout the diocese.

“People are everywhere and there are good people everywhere, and I really enjoy getting to know them and hearing their story and working with them and learning from them,” he said.