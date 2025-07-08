Redmond Senior Center schedule, July 10-16 Published 3:49 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Thursday

10 a.m. Card with friends

10 a.m. Line dancing

10:30 a.m. Nails by Angela

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Bingo

1 p.m. Pickleball

1 p.m. Pinochle

Friday

9 a.m. Feet Retreat

10 a.m. Cards with Friends

10 a.m. Mexican train game

10:35 a.m. Therapeutic mobility

11:45 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Walk to coffee

1 p.m. Movie matinee and popcorn

Monday

10:35 a.m. Therapeutic mobility

11:30 a.m. Bridge

11:45 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Heat Warmers

12:30 p.m. RSC creative co-op

1 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

10 a.m. Massage therapy

10:30 a.m. Card sharks

10:30 a.m. Nails by Angela

11:45 a.m. Lunch

1 p.m. Pickleball

1 p.m. Cross stitch class

1 p.m. Line dancing

Wednesday

9 a.m. Feet retreat

9:30 a.m. Medicare insurance assistance

10:35 a.m. Therapeutic mobility

11:45 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Veterans appreciation lunch

1 p.m. Crochet club

1 p.m. Ping Pong

1 p.m. Poker with Friends

1:30 p.m. Book club

3 p.m. Cards for a cause