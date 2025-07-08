Redmond Senior Center schedule, July 10-16
Published 3:49 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Thursday
10 a.m. Card with friends
10 a.m. Line dancing
10:30 a.m. Nails by Angela
11:45 a.m. Lunch
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Pickleball
1 p.m. Pinochle
Friday
9 a.m. Feet Retreat
10 a.m. Cards with Friends
10 a.m. Mexican train game
10:35 a.m. Therapeutic mobility
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Walk to coffee
1 p.m. Movie matinee and popcorn
Monday
10:35 a.m. Therapeutic mobility
11:30 a.m. Bridge
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Heat Warmers
12:30 p.m. RSC creative co-op
1 p.m. Pickleball
Tuesday
10 a.m. Massage therapy
10:30 a.m. Card sharks
10:30 a.m. Nails by Angela
11:45 a.m. Lunch
1 p.m. Pickleball
1 p.m. Cross stitch class
1 p.m. Line dancing
Wednesday
9 a.m. Feet retreat
9:30 a.m. Medicare insurance assistance
10:35 a.m. Therapeutic mobility
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Veterans appreciation lunch
1 p.m. Crochet club
1 p.m. Ping Pong
1 p.m. Poker with Friends
1:30 p.m. Book club
3 p.m. Cards for a cause