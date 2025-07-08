Redmond PD’s Citizen Academy accepting applications Published 9:27 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The application period for the Redmond Police Department’s Citizen Academy is now open.

Classes are held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 10 through Nov. 12. Attendance is limited to 15 people and classes will take place at the department’s new facility on NW Teak Avenue. Applicants living within the Redmond area will be prioritized.

The program will include guided tours of Deschutes County 911, the Deschutes County jail and Redmond Police Department offices. Attendees have the opportunity to participate in two ride-alongs and in class discussions ranging from patrol operations to record keeping.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 31, and can be completed online through the city of Redmond’s website.