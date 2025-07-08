Redmond-area social club regular meetings Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Mondays

Grief support group: 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays (also 6 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays); Redmond Assembly of God, 1865 Antler. Info: 925-787-1629.

Tuesdays

Toastmasters of Redmond: noon-1 p.m. weekly; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; redmond.toastmastersclubs.org or 541-292-6177.

Crooked River Ranch Lions Club: second and fourth Tuesday; 5:30 p.m. social and 6:30 p.m. meeting; Juniper Room, 5195 SW Club House Road, Terrebonne.

Redmond Lions Club: second Tuesday at noon and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m.; Christie’s Kitchen, 614 NW Cedar Ave., Redmond.

Wednesdays

Redmond Kiwanis: noon-1 p.m. on weekly; Juniper Golf Club, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; redmondkiwanis.org.

Thursdays

Central Oregon Federated Republican Women: 10:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month; Aspen Lakes Golf Club, Sisters. Lunch is $27, RSVP needed to attend. Info: COFRWBend@gmail.com.

Redmond Rotary: noon-1 p.m. on Thursday; Juniper Golf Club, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; redmondoregonrotary.com.

Sundown Ridge Riders Round Dance Club: first and third Thursdays each month; 6:30-9 p.m.; $7 per dancer; Pleasant Ridge Community Hall, 7067 SW Canal Blvd., Redmond.

Dry Canyon Arts Association: fourth Thursday of month member and board meetings; 5:30 p.m.

Fridays

Redrock Squares dance club: first and third Fridays; 7-9:30 p.m.; $8 per dancer; Redmond Grange, 707 SW Kalama Ave., Redmond.

Sundays

Rockin’ Outlaws country dance club: Workshops first, 2nd and 4th Sundays 4-5:30 p.m. and mainstream fun dance 3rd Sunday 5-7:30 p.m.; $7 per person; Pleasant Ridge Community Hall, 7067 SW Canal Blvd., Redmond.