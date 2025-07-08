Pet of the week: Echo Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Echo is available for adoption at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond. (Submitted photo)

This week’s pet of the week is Echo.

Echo is an 18-month old pit bull mix. She can be a little shy with new people but has come so far during her time at BrightSide.

After she gets a chance to know you, she loves to play, give kisses and has the best zoomies. She’d likely prefer a quieter home where she can continue to build her confidence. She’ll make an amazing companion for one lucky home.

If you would like to meet Echo, visit Brightside Animal Center at 1355 NE Hemlock Ave. in Redmond 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.