Redmond event calendar July 10-16 Published 2:40 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Paula Dreyer will perform on Saturday for a piano flow live experience at Maragas Winery in Culver. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/10

After Hours — Larkin Valley Ranch: Chamber after hours at Larkin Valley Ranch; 4-6 p.m.; 695 SW Helmholtz Way, Redmond; facebook.com/events/4149163858660425.

Live at the Vineyard — Danilson Duo: The husband-and-wife duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 online, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Open Mic Night: All welcome, sign up at 5:45 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Deschutes County Horse Fair: Check out the horse fair; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.

Friday 7/11

Rock Chuck Open Pickleball Tournament: Tournament play will be a round robin format with skill level bracketing; 7 a.m.; $50; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; pickleballtournaments.com.

Coffee Clatter — Volunteers In Medicine: Each week, a different local business hosts this vibrant event, offering the perfect blend of business showcase paired with networking and relationship-building opportunities; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Kook’i, 235 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-527-4855.

Redmond Farmers Market: Features locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-550-0066.

Live at the Vineyard — The Junebugs: The bluegrass group based in Portland will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $30, children 12 and under attend free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Head Games Trivia Night: Free to play, win prizes, teams up to six; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; facebook.com or 541-527-2101.

Deschutes County Horse Fair: Check out the horse fair; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.

Saturday 7/12

Rock Chuck Open Pickleball Tournament: Tournament play will be a round robin format with skill level bracketing; 7 a.m.; $50; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; pickleballtournaments.com.

Dry Canyon — Want To Know More?: Join naturalist Jeff Stephens for a guided walk of the north canyon; 9 a.m.; free; Parking lot near sewage treatment plant, 3100 NW 19th St., Redmond.

Traditional Soap Making: Make eight long-lasting handmade soaps; one workshop, bars for every need; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $135 ; OSU Extension, 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond; schoolofranch.org or 541-548-6088.

Central Oregon Stamp Club Monthly Meeting: The stamp club will meet for its monthly meeting; 10 a.m.-noon; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; centraloregonstampclub.org or 559-860-9998.

Saturday Market: There will be local vendors, handmade crafts, fresh produce and unique finds; 11 a.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Defiant Moments: Hear stories of self-discovery, acceptance and defiance; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1050.

Paula Dreyer and the Piano Flow Live Experience: The classically-trained pianist and composer will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25, a portion of the proceeds benefits the HDFFA; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

Bill Powers: The singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Niblick & Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite #100, Redmond; niblickandgreenes.com or 541-548-4220.

Deschutes County Horse Fair: Check out the horse fair; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.

Sunday 7/13

Rock Chuck Open Pickleball Tournament: Tournament play will be a round robin format with skill level bracketing; 7 a.m.; $50; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; pickleballtournaments.com.

Deschutes County Horse Fair: Check out the horse fair; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.

Monday 7/14

$1 Wing Day: Eat $1 wings every Monday; 4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Annex, 413 Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.

Redmond Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee Meeting: Members of the public are welcome to attend; 5-7 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.

Tuesday 7/15

CASA Volunteer Training Session: Join this four week training to become a trauma-informed advocate for a child in foster care locally; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; casaofcentraloregon.org.

Practical Carpentry — Furniture-Making Basics: Join carpenter Jonathan Chatman for a hands-on workshop series and build your own furniture while learning the skills to tackle future carpentry projects with confidence; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $435 ; The Shop, 8290 SW 61st St., Redmond; schoolofranch.org.

Redmond Cookbook Club: A friendly cohort of home chefs, cooking potlucks from different cookbooks each month; 6-8 p.m.; $15, wine available for purchase in addition to the ticket price; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; aromekitchen.com or 503-409-7944.

Wednesday 7/16

Bingo Night: Bingo on Wednesdays that supports Redmond Senior Center’s “Passion for Pets Program”; 6-8 p.m.; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.