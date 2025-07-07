July 10 Redmond police log Published 1:28 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Redmond police log. (Stock image)

Sunday, June 29

9:36 p.m. 4600 block SW 37th St. Connor Huffman, 30, Redmond. Charges: Violation of release agreement (VRA) (contempt).

Monday, June 30

3:30 p.m. 800 block SW Rimrock Way. Juvenile male, 14, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass II.

4:45 p.m. 1000 block SW Rimrock Way. Juvenile male, 14, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II.

6 p.m. No location given. Juvenile female, 13, Redmond. Charges: Criminal mischief II — ($500-$999) (damaged occurred while committing another crime) and reckless burning.

6 p.m. No location given. Juvenile female, 14, Redmond. Charges: Criminal mischief II — ($500-$999) (damaged occurred while committing another crime) and reckless burning.

6 p.m. No location given. Juvenile male, 15, Redmond. Charges: Criminal mischief II — ($500-$999) (damaged occurred while committing another crime) and reckless burning.

10:09 p.m. 1500 block NW 18th St. Arturo Martinez, 31, Redmond. Charges: Menacing, reckless endangering and unlawful use/carry weapon.

11:17 p.m. 400 block NW Quince Ave. Kelli Hutchinson, 39, Redmond. Charges: DWS/revoked — felony.

Tuesday, July 1

11:05 a.m. Southwest Kalama Avenue and Southwest 23rd Street. Blaine Tocher, 38, no residence given. Charges: DWS/revoked — misdemeanor, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Wednesday, July 2

1:23 a.m. 1300 block NW 19th St. Scott Adame Renteria, 32, Redmond. Charges: Criminal trespass II and probation/parole violation — misdemeanor.

3:13 a.m. 4100 block SW Reindeer Ave. Gavin Duffy, 21, La Pine. Charges: Harassment.

8 a.m. 700 block NW Fourth St. Orbin Pineda Ruiz, 18, Redmond. Charges: Criminal possession of forged instrument I — (+$1,000), drugs — DCS — methamphetamine, forgery I — (+$1,000) and identity theft.

8:33 a.m. 700 block SW Rimrock Way. Kody Taylor, 32, Redmond. Charges: Burglary II — business, criminal mischief II — (+$500 or intentional), theft I — from building and UUMV — motor vehicle.

1:20 p.m. 2700 block SW 13th St. Luke Stancin, 52, Redmond. Charges: Arson II, disorderly conduct II, false info to police — criminal, reckless burning and reckless endangering.

7:08 p.m. 1700 block SW Odem Medo Road. Nicole Webb, 41, no residence given. Charges: Drugs — PCS — methamphetamine — misdemeanor and warrant arrest — in state.

Thursday, July 2

12:44 a.m. 1500 block SW 33rd St. Emmanuel Hernandez Vargas, 26, Redmond. Charges: Sex abuse I — under 14.

8:33 a.m. 200 block SW Black Butte Blvd. Kody Taylor, 32, Redmond. Charges: Drugs — PCS — methamphetamine — misdemeanor and warrant arrest — in state.

12:51 p.m. Southwest Sixth Street and Southwest Umatilla Avenue. Joshua Inman, 39, Redmond. Charges: Probation/parole violation — misdemeanor.

2:50 p.m. 300 block SW 15th St. Alberto Reyes, 41, Bend. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

8:52 p.m. 1100 block NW Sixth St. Brian Duran, 36, Redmond. Charges: Warrant arrest — in state.

Thefts and burglaries by block

2000 block SW Quartz Ave.

700 block SW Rimrock Way

300 block SW Rimrock Way

1800 block S. Highway 97

2500 block SE Jesse Butler Circle

Southwest 27th Street and Southwest Salmon Avenue

100 block SE Deschutes Ave.

2500 block SW 27th St.

1700 block S. Highway 97

2300 block S. Highway 97

300 block NW Oak Tree Lane

3100 block S. Highway 97

2500 block NW Greenwood Ave.

2900 block S. Highway 97