Fourth of July parade goes forth, despite wet weather Published 11:54 am Monday, July 7, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Two residents sitting in downtown waiting for the parade to start. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more A young girl is riding a horse during the 2025 Fourth of July parade. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Caption America high-fives kids during the parade. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman). 4/5 Swipe or click to see more A girl is handing out popsicles to young kids at the parade. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Excited kids are waving to the firetruck at the parade. (Sophie Fowler/Redmond Spokesman).

A rainy and wet Fourth of July morning did not stop Redmond residents from coming downtown to celebrate the holiday and watch the city’s hour-long parade. The rain cleared right before 10 a.m. and sunny skies came out just as the parade was about to start rolling.

According to the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, organized the parade, 77 floats took part and roughly 7,000 people lines 6th St. to watch the parade — similar numbers to last year. Among those 7,000 paradewatchers was military veteran and Redmond resident Anne Hardin. Hardin, who has lived in Redmond for 20 years, said she attends to the parade no matter the weather.

“I’m just very patriotic and I love America very much,” Hardin said. “We’re not perfect, but this is such a great country.”