No fires flare up in Redmond over Fourth of July weekend Published 8:18 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A fireworks ban — combined with some wetter than average weather — helped Redmond get through the Fourth of July without any major fires.

Tom Mooney, fire marshal for Redmond Fire & Rescue, said on July 7 that local crews did not respond to to any emergency calls related to fireworks since July 4. Crews were kept busy, however.

“We responded mostly to some holdover fires from the thunderstorms due to lightning,” Mooney said.

The lack of fireworks related calls was a big change from year prior. Over the Fourth of July weekend in 2024, Fire & Rescue responded to about eight fireworks-related fires, according to Mooney.

On July 1, Redmond city council members voted in favor of a firework ban that went into effect July 5 in the city of Redmond. This past weekend, residents were able to report on their neighbors firework usage with a hotline that the city set up. After July 5, residents could receive a citation for lighting fireworks, both legal and illegal.

The city has not yet released how many citations were handed out this weekend, nor how many complaints were received.