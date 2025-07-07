Column: Redmond Senior Center can use financial support Published 10:18 am Monday, July 7, 2025

James Morris

At the Redmond Senior Center, we believe in the quiet power of consistency — of showing up, month after month, to make a difference in someone’s life.

That’s the heart behind our new “12 for 12 Campaign” — a simple but powerful invitation to give $12 a month for 12 months to support our thriving community of older adults.

You might not think $12 can do much. But in our hands, it becomes warm meals served with dignity, moments of joy at a dance or a game night, access to life-enriching classes, and the comforting smile of someone who says: “I’m glad you’re here.”

The truth is, the Senior Center isn’t just a building, it’s a lifeline. It’s the place where isolation fades into laughter, where new friendships begin at age 75, and where purpose doesn’t retire.

By pledging $12 a month for a year, you’re not just making a donation — you’re making a statement. You’re telling our seniors, “You matter. Your stories, your health, your joy — it all matters.”

And to honor every generous soul who joins this movement, we will proudly place your name on our Wall of Donor Support, a daily reminder that love lives here.

This campaign is ongoing, because the need is ongoing. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, local or just someone who loves Redmond from afar. If you have a heart to help, this is your moment.

Together, we can do something beautiful — twelve times over.

To sign up, visit redmondseniors.org/12for12 or stop by the Senior Center.

Together, let’s build a legacy of love—one that warms hearts for years to come.