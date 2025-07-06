Horse racing returns to Prineville on July 9 Published 9:51 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Since 1967, the thrill of horse racing has been a mid-summer tradition in Prineville —the twin community celebration with the June Crooked River Roundup rodeo.

This year’s races take place this week — Wednesday through Saturday, July 9-12 — at the Crook County Fairgrounds. Parimutuel betting is included. The Prineville races attract the largest daily attendance of any horse track in Oregon, and is a summer tradition for many.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first race post at 7:15 p.m. each night. General admission tickets are $10. Children 3 and under get in free.

The presenting sponsor of the 2025 races is First Interstate Bank. Opening night is Ladies Night and is sponsored by Kendall Central Oregon. Thursday night’s racing is sponsored by Republic Services and Friday night’s sponsor is Smaf Construction. Saturday night is sponsored by Les Schwab Tires.