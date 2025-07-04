Published 6:30 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Brian Lasselle

March 2, 1949 – March 19, 2025

Brian Lasselle, of Redmond, OR, left us in the early hours of March 19, 2025. His family, to whom he had shown such love and generosity of spirit, were with him when he passed.

Brian was born in Portland, OR on March 24, 1949 to Herbert and Esther Lasselle. With his twin brother, Bruce, and older brother, Don, Brian spent an idyllic childhood playing little league, enjoying summers at Detroit Lake, and attempting to jump onto moving mail trucks (succeeding at the latter on one occasion). Brian attended the University of Oregon, majoring in mathematics and specializing in the pommel horse on the Ducks’ gymnastics squad. After college, Brian served 5 years of active duty as a commissioned officer in the US Army, where he learned to jump out of airplanes.

Brian returned to Portland and began studying accounting in the fall of 1976 at Portland State. He studied diligently (taking the occasional break to watch “Days of Our Lives” with his mother) in hopes of impressing his striking classmate, Ingrid Braastad, of Fairbanks, AK. Ingrid did not overly concern herself with Brian’s test scores, but his humor and kindness won her over and they became friends. After completing their accounting studies, Ingrid had been working in Anchorage, AK for 12 months when she received a nonchalant message from Brian, informing her that he had accepted a position with the Internal Revenue Service at their Anchorage office.

Brian and Ingrid married on August 11, 1984. Shortly after, Brian was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He survived, but the treatment left him with painful arthritic hips that limited his mobility the rest of his life. As a former athlete, this presented a tough burden which he endured by enthusiastically championing the athletic endeavors of his daughters, Sarah and Emily, born in 1987 and 1990. While Brian tried to cultivate a fighting spirit in his daughters in the arena of athletics, he was a gentle and devoted father in all other areas. He dearly loved his wife and created a family life of warmth and humor. Brian spent his career as a dedicated public servant, and he took great joy in playing golf with his twin and cheering on the Oregon Ducks and New York Yankees with both brothers. Brian shared his kind spirit with everyone he met. To his family, his kindness was boundless.

Brian is survived by his wife, Ingrid, daughters, Sarah (Alessio) and Emily (Doug), brothers, Don (Teresa) and Bruce, nieces, Olivia and Linda, nephews, Christopher and Danny, and granddaughter, Sylvia (who he proudly called “Silly Putty”).

Brian’s memorial service was held at 2 pm on Saturday, April 5th at Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond, OR.